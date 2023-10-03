Aarti waved at mosque in Karnataka, five arrested in Gangavati  

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: The Koppal police registered a suo motu case against five persons after a video of people showing the aarti to a mosque during a Ganesha procession went viral on social media. The incident occurred in front of Jamia mosque at Gangavati town in Koppal district on Sunday.

The police registered cases against Shrikanth Hosakeri, Kumar Hugar, Chennabasava Hugar, Sangamesh Ayodhya and Yamnur Rathod. They asked a few social media groups to take down the video as it may create confusion among people. The video has been receiving mixed reactions on social media as some said it was an act of communal harmony, while others felt the ritual was not necessary in front of the mosque.

A police official said that a group standing near the mosque objected to the rituals and fireworks being burst in front of the prayer site. The police posted near the mosque pacified the crowd and allowed the procession to move. The case was registered on Monday. “There was panic among people when the Ganesha procession stopped in front of the Jamia mosque. While some youth waved aarti to the mosque, some threw vermilion,” a police official said.

The Koppal police are now planning to release dos and don’ts on posting sensitive content involving communities on social media. The directions are likely to come in another two days.

