Karnataka government targeting RTI activists, says BJP

Right to Information

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Tuesday accused the State Government of directing the officials to prepare a list of RTI (Right to Information) activists, who are seeking information about various government programmes.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said to cover up its mistakes and to defeat the very purpose of the RTI Act, the State Government is targeting the RTI activists.

He accused the government of threatening RTI activists. “It is not enough if they just talk about transparency. They had earlier weakened the institution of Lokayukta and now they are weakening the RTI Act,” the BJP leader alleged. He said the State Government has failed on all fronts. 

Bengaluru Advocates Association President Vivek Reddy said a deputy secretary in the government has sought details about the activists who file more applications seeking information under the RTI Act.

Former commissioner of Bengaluru City Police and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao said the government has lost the trust of people in a very short period.

