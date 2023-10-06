Brain health clinics to be set up in Karnataka on pilot basis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet, which met on Thursday, approved the Brain Health Initiative by the health department. In association with Nimhans, it will focus on mental health and will cost Rs 25 crore. Law Minister HK Patil said the government will start brain health clinics on a pilot basis in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru, and if successful, they will be extended to all districts in Karnataka. This is expected to address the rise in mental health issues.

The cabinet also approved taking up the anaemia-free Karnataka initiative (Anaemia Mukt Poushtika Karnataka - APMK). This initiative will focus on anaemic children and adults, including expectant mothers, and give folic tablets and deworming medicine. They will also supply nutritious food to pregnant

women in 102 selected taluks.

As per the survey report in 2019-20, 52.2 per cent of expectant mothers, 67.1 per cent of children under 5 years, 47.8 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 years and 47.5 per cent of expectant mothers (6 to 9 months) are anaemic. “The survey report is scary,” said Patil.

The cabinet also approved taking civil and criminal action against officials who were allegedly involved in irregularities of constructing warehouses under the Karnataka State Warehouse Corporation. It also decided to take up warehouses that are in an incomplete stage.

