Heritage tag to three temples in Karnataka spikes footfall

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With UNESCO declaring temples in Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura as World Heritage Sites, there is a sudden spike in the flow of tourists to these architectural marvels.

Disclosing this at a discussion on Rejuvenation of Heritage Structures as part of SKAL India Congress here on Thursday, Department of Archeology, Heritage and Museums Commissioner A Devaraj said Somathapura, Belur and Halebid were visited by fewer people, but after they were declared as World Heritage sites, tourist footfalls have increased, thereby boosting the local economy.

He said the state government has taken up six more sites including Gol Gumbaz, Srirangapatna Fort and some heritage sites in Vijayapura for World Heritage Site tag consideration. Devaraj said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched the Namma Samraka portal which has opened the adoption of monuments and restoration of cultural heritage sites for corporates and individuals.

The ownership of monuments lies with the government and the government, for the first time in the country, has scanned heritage properties 360 degrees with the help of the Karnataka Science and Technology Board and uploaded their images, which will be helpful to students and academicians interested in archaeology.

