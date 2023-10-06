Persons with Disabilities can bank on ‘Purple Rides’ for custom service in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Community-driven auto-hailing app Namma Yatri joined hands with Enable India, an NGO working for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), to provide hassle-free mobility service across Bengaluru. The aim is to enable drivers to understand and customise assistance for users with visual, hearing or physical impairment.

‘Purple Rides’ was launched in the city on Thursday. It has over 3,500 customers and more than 1,300 drivers and has completed over 6,000 rides on a trial basis. The initiative, which is claimed to be the first ever in India, is gaining momentum.

“India has an estimated 4-5 per cent of PwD, which translates to a population of around 6 crore. Accessible mobility isn’t a convenience, it’s crucial for education, employment and social engagement. Most ride-hailing apps overlook disability-friendliness. What began as a feedback session for improving accessibility within the Namma Yatri app evolved into a deep collaboration with Enable India,” said representatives of Namma Yatri.

Under the Purple Rides initiative, users can disclose disabilities on their profiles and seek personalised assistance from drivers, and the app adapts, based on disclosed disabilities such as disabling phone calls from drivers for hearing-impaired users, interface for the visually impaired and talkback features.

Mallika, a 32-year-old with visual impairment who has completed over 40 rides with Namma Yatri, said, “Namma Yatri empowers me. The option to indicate my disability and thoughtful app customizations make every ride a breeze.”

Shanti Raghavan, founder and chief enabler of Enable India, said, “We are taking a giant step towards a future where mobility barriers can be overcome. Our journey encompasses educating drivers and providing sensitivity training tailored to the unique requirements of PwD.” Namma Yatri auto drivers said that they are satisfied helping, and their small efforts can make a big difference in someone’s life.

