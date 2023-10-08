Drought: No brides for farmers in these Karnataka villages

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Farmers in Gadag district are finding it hard to get brides as most parents are reluctant to marry off their daughters to farming households due to financial insecurity.

Though it’s not a new issue in the region, it was raised again during the Central drought study team’s visit to Gadag villages on Friday. Gojanur and surrounding villages have witnessed very few weddings in the past three years due to drought, the farmers told the team.

Many people are not agreeing to marry off their daughters to farmers as they have been suffering from financial losses for years because of climate change.

Some farmers said they are planning to migrate if they don’t get any help from the government.In the last three years, almost all wedding proposals have been cancelled because of the farming background of youth. While the condition is the same in most villages of Shirahatti, Mundargi, Lakshmeshwar, Ron

and Gajendragad taluks, the most affected are those in Gojanur and surrounding rural areas, where farmers have suffered consecutive losses in the last three to four years.

A farmer’s mother, who went to see a bride last week, said parents of the girl asked her to tell her son to find a job and only then would they be ready for the wedding.

