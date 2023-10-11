10 per cent Indians suffer from mental illnesses  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the rising burden of mental illnesses, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said that 10 per cent of the Indian population suffers from mental health issues.

Mandaviya said that other diseases have visible symptoms for diagnosis, unlike in cases related to mental illnesses, hence there is a need to improve facilities and research in the field of brain and mental health. Highlighting the Tele-Manas helpline initiative launched in 2022, he said the government is focusing on providing 24/7 affordable and quality tele-mental health services across all states and Union territories. So far, the helpline has received over 3.5 lakh calls from across the country.

He also noted that mental illnesses still carry a stigma, and approximately 70-90 per cent of citizens are unable to access services to treat them. In alignment with this year’s theme ‘Mental Health for All’, the government will take measures to provide services to all the people.

The Union minister virtually addressed the Mental Health Conclave organised at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) to mark World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10. He also inaugurated the Centre for Brain and Mind at Nimhans, along with the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium and an administrative office for performing better research in the field of mental health.

The Centre for Brain and Mind was launched in collaboration with the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), with a contribution of Rs 100 crore from Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. Its primary focus will involve a comprehensive investigation into a large group of severely mentally ill patients, including those diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia, or addiction within families.

Over the next two decades, the research will focus on understanding the causes, correlation and courses of these disorders, and explore potential interventions and treatments, for which it will employ advanced techniques in imaging, genetics and stem cell biology.

Doctors explained that currently, only suicide/attempt to suicide is considered a physical symptom distinguishing a mental health patient. Advanced techniques will help understand the patient’s psyche better. In the wake of Covid, the need for mental health services has increased. Hence, doctors also suggested formulation of strategies to improve the quality of services.

