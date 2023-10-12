Karnataka govt urged to change transport policy to take public off roads and into metro trains

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to boost Metro patronage, BMRCL officials have urged the State government to effect two major changes in the transport policy - permit share autos in the vicinity of Metro station and do away with the monopoly of BMTC in operations within the City.

A closed-door meeting was held by Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar with top officials of government and police departments, present and former, on the sidelines of the Brand Bengaluru. meeting on Monday.

A source told TNIE, “BMRCL officials have impressed upon the need to change the archaic transport policy in place now. They have stressed on the need to permit share autos within 2 km of every Metro station and to tweak the existing policy which does not permit such a system. They are requesting for it only in the vicinity of the Metro stations and not across the City. The fare could be priced Rs 5 or Rs 6 so that the public would have easy and cheap last mile connectivity.” It could be electric or non-electric.

With the connectivity of Whitefield Kadugodi Metro station with the rest of the City established, officials have also requested that Stage Carriage permit which BMTC alone presently possesses can be extended to a few private parties which have a genuine need for it was another request made by them.

“At present, other operators have only Contract Carriage permits which means they can only operate point to point as is being done by buses of private firms. This also requires a modification in the transport policy. If that is allowed, a group of IT firms along a stretch can together operate a bus and stop at offices where the public need to alight or board,” he explained. BMRCL is set to have a massive demand for it from companies in Whitefield shortly,

The Minister proposed that 10 acres of land be acquired near the terminating stations (four presently) of the Metro network so that KSRTC buses can park there and not enter the City. “BMTC buses could take over from there. In addition to it, multi-level car parking can be provided for two-wheelers and four-wheelers so that usage of Metro can be boosted,” another source said.

Shivakumar urged the BDA to expedite the Master Plan for the City, an official added.

