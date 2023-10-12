Weak winds in Gadag result in power shortage, farmers protest

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : Weak wind speeds have come as a bane for farmers in Gadag and surrounding areas, who are facing frequent power cuts since the last few days. According to HESCOM sources, it is estimated that 735 mw of electricity should have been generated a day, but only 25 mw is being generated at the moment. As a result, the rural areas are witnessing protests from farmers.

HESCOM officials said electricity production has decreased to over 50% in the district and irregular load-shedding has become a necessary step. Gadag’s Galigundi Basavanna at Kappatagudda and other places experience fast winds, but for the last few days, they are witnessing weak winds. It may be noted that a large amount of power supplied in Gadag is generated through wind energy (wind turbines).

Farmers of all taluks in Gadag have come out in protest seeking uninterrupted power supply. In Gajendragad, a group of farmers gheraoed the HESCOM office and started an indefinite protest, farmers in Mundargi stopped traffic on the Challakere-Arabhavi highway, and Ron taluk has witnessed many protests since Monday. Farmers have been complaining that the state government is busy providing free power in cities and towns, while they do not have power for farmers. Almost all farms and fields in Gadag are receiving only 3-4 hours of power per day, which is insufficient to run water pumpsets, thus impacting agriculture.

The farmers, who protested in front of the HESCOM office in Gajendragad, said, “The state government is giving step-motherly treatment to farmers, while providing power to cities and towns. We are demanding electricity to provide water for our harvest as there is no rain. The elected representatives and officials should understand our situation and help us.”

“Gadag witnessed reduced power generation due to weak winds, and Udupi has started thermal energy production. And we are planning to buy electricity to address the power issue,” said an official from Gadag HESCOM.

