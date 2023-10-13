NTPC’s Kudgi plant becomes fully operational  

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: With a sharp increase in demand for electricity in the state, NTPC’s Kudgi plant, the lone mega thermal power generation unit in Karnataka, is now running at full capacity. Sources told The New Indian Express that in the last 3-4 days, the three units with each having capacity to generate 800 MW are working at full capacity. While the total combined power generation capacity of the plant is 2,400 MW, the plant is supplying 2,250 MW for commercial use and the remaining 150 MW is being used by the plant itself for generating power.

The sudden spike in the demand for power is attributed to a weaker monsoon and sharp rain deficit this year. Due to below average rain, the hydro power plants of the state established around different reservoirs are unable to generate power. “Even solar and wind energy plants are not generating adequate power to meet the state’s requirement. Therefore, the demand for power from the NTPC has increased,” the sources said. Normally, the power requirement does not reach this peak during winter, as the demand remains high during summer, but this time due to monsoon failure, the demand for power from thermal plants has shot up.

An official said that since Karnataka has entered into an agreement with the NTPC to supply 50 per cent of its total production to the state as the plant is set up in Karnataka, presently, half of the total production is being consumed by the state itself. Karnataka, though could demand more power over and above its 50-per cent share, however, the official said the additional power would be sold at a different tariff.

He said that if Karnataka does not want full 50 per cent power, then the NTPC supplies remaining power to other customers that need it. However, as of now, Karnataka is using the largest quantity of power, the official said, informing that the NTPC gets direction from the Central Grid on demand for power. Based on the demand, the NTPC generates it and supplies to the Central Grid, which later gives to the states that need it.



