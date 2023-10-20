In a first, Karnataka to explore ‘blue energy’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To stave off any possible energy crises and explore all options for probable long-term solutions, the Karnataka government, for the first time in India, is looking at blue energy — the energy available from the difference in salt concentration between seawater and river water.

As work on green and hydrogen energy is being looked at positively and improved upon, Energy Minister KJ George held a meeting with delegates from the Netherlands-based clean energy technology company, RedStack, including its Chairman PJFM Pieter Hack and Director Geeta Singh, and discussed about the breakthrough in renewable energy technology through blue energy.

The minister told The New Indian Express: “I had a meeting with a team from the Netherlands, where they explained that energy can be generated using river and seawater. They have sought support to undertake a pilot project in Mangaluru. We have told them that this will be discussed with the CM. We also told them to go to Mangaluru and take a look.”

George said so far this has not been done anywhere in India. Karnataka has a long coastline and many rivers. The company will bear the funding for the pilot study. At present, the government is looking at green energy generated mainly from natural resources like solar, wind or hydro.

Meet on solar IP sets

Energy Minister KJ George held a review meeting with senior officials from the energy department and solar irrigation pump (IP) manufacturers on Thursday.

He discussed the need for solar IP sets for agriculture as it would help develop the state’s long-term energy security, reduce the burden on farmers and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint.

George said solar IP sets will be a reliable energy source for farmers and will also be economical for them.

