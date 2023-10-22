Prison inmates in Kodagu District Prison to receive vocational training

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu District Prison in Madikeri is organizing a unique programme that will help empower prison inmates during their term release. With support from NABARD, the prison authorities will host a training initiative for selected inmates even as several other initiatives are hosted throughout the year to promote the transformation of the prisoners.

A total of Rs 5.29 lakh funds will be released by NABARD in phases, which will promote the training of the prison inmates. An NGO from Mysuru called the Organization for the Development of People (ODP) will extend the training programme to the inmates that might help rebuild the latter’s lives after being released from prison.

“The prison has over 240 inmates. A total of 15 inmates have been selected for the first phase and they will be trained by the NGO,” confirmed Sanjay Jitti, the DySP of the district prison. As confirmed by him, the ODP NGO will extend electric and plumbing training to the selected inmates.

The NGO will hand over the respective kits to the inmates even as a detailed training workshop will be hosted inside the prison for one month. “Inmates who are soon to be released have been selected. They will receive the kits after their release and they can take up electric and plumbing jobs to earn a living,” he added.

The inauguration of the training programme was held recently at the prison alongside the dignitaries from NABARD. Sources confirmed that the full-fledged training will begin after the Dasara festivity.

Meanwhile, apart from the upcoming training programme, the prison is extending an amicable atmosphere for the inmates to walk towards a transformed life. The prison hosts a well-equipped library that has reading materials readied by the prison management headed by inspector Mahantesh even as Kannada classes are being held on a weekly basis to help the prisoners.

“There are many prisoners who are from out of the state and many who are illiterate. To ensure that they attain basic reading and writing skills, Kannada classes are being held regularly. Exams will also be conducted to ensure that the inmates take away something good from the prison,” added Sanjay.

From Yoga classes by Art of Living to ‘Transformation through learning’ (Kalikeinda Badalavane) initiatives, the district prison is holding several initiatives to keep the prison inmates busy and help them transform their lives.

