NRIs lose property, but authorities of no help in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A Bengalurean -- Subhas Balappanavar, who has been settled in California, US, for the last 14 years -- is fighting a lone battle after remittances he sent to his father, now deceased, are gone and his ancestral agricultural land of 14 acres in his hometown of Bagalkot worth Rs 2 crore that he inherited after his father passed away has been taken away.

Speaking to TNIE from the US, Balappanavar said, “Remember, 30-plus per cent of Indian forex reserves are because of NRI remittances. As an NRI, I pay taxes not only in the US but in India too. It is sad that when we leave our place of birth, people turn predators and gobble up our savings and our lands and the system watches in utter apathy.’’

He is not alone. Another NRI, Mohan Kumar HG who is in Maryland, Rockwell, told TNIE, “A friend who studied with me in school borrowed Rs 10 lakh about ten years ago and has not returned it.

Like Kerala, Karnataka too needs exclusive dept to handle NRI affairs, says forum chief

“In other instances of exploitation, people have encroached on our ancestral land and stolen produce from our land back home routinely,” Mohan Kumar HG said.

Raja Naik, who works with an MNC in the US, is helpless after a Bengaluru Development Authority plot allotted to his family was encroached on by a rogue element, who fabricated the documents and built a house on the property that is worth around Rs 3 crore now. Though the person is living in the house, law enforcement and legal systems have not helped him. His family approached the high court but has not received any substantial relief after seven years and is frustrated with procedural delays.

Rajagopal Swaminathan (name changed) watched helplessly as his relatives turned predators and encroached on his inheritance, which is worth Rs 4 crore in today’s market. He tried raising the issue with the authorities, but they told him that he should sort it out with those relatives.

One more NRI from the US, Palani Swamy, had given his apartment for rent. However, the tenant refused to move out after the agreement expired and has not been paying the rent either. Swamy reached out to the authorities, but they have offered only excuses.

When told about how NRIs are being tormented, former deputy chairman of the NRI Forum Karnataka and former BJP MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said, “I have come across NRI grievances and the authorities have to work out effective measures to help safeguard NRI wealth and properties. The revenue, police and legal authorities have to be sensitised to their needs and concerns.’’

Arathi Krishna, appointed deputy chairman of the NRI Forum five days ago, said, “I have held this position previously for about 18 months. I have worked in the Indian Embassy in Washington for many years. I have visited Gulf nations to find out the concerns and grievances of NRIs. We are working on a comprehensive policy to understand and effectively redress these grievances. In Kerala, there is a separate department in the government with a legal and police wing to address NRI concerns. We too may need to set up a similar department to redress these issues effectively.’’

‘State needs NRI dept’

Arathi Krishna, deputy chairman of NRI Forum, said, “We need to set up a department for NRIs to redress issues effectively.”

