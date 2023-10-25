Deputy CM DK Shivakumar wants Kanakapura to be part of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants his Kanakapura assembly constituency in Ramanagara district to be part of Bengaluru urban district.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, told people of Kanakapura on Tuesday not to sell their land now as property prices will go up once his constituency is included in Bengaluru urban district.

Shivakumar was addressing a gathering after participating in a function to lay the foundation stone of a temple at Kanakapura.

“I can’t help you with money to build houses or for other purposes. But now I am in power and can help you get better prices for your land by making my constituency part of Bengaluru. Your children and grandchildren will benefit. Remember, Kanakapura will not be part of Ramanagara district. It will be made part of Bengaluru soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy hit back at Shivakumar stating that it is an attempt by the DyCM to jack up real estate prices as his family owns large tracts of land in and around Kanakapura.

Kanakapura taluk is in Ramanagara district. It is 52 km away from Bengaluru. Earlier, Kanakapura was part of Bengaluru rural district. Shivakumar, who has been promoting the Brand Bengaluru concept after the Congress formed government in the state, is keen on making Kanakapura part of Bengaluru urban district. His brother DK Suresh is Bengaluru Rural MP. In 2007, when Kumaraswamy was chief minister, Ramanagara district was formed and Kanakapura was made part of it. Since then, Kumaraswamy has been trying to have his grip on Ramanagara district.

Kumaraswamy said Kanakapura is 52 km away from Bengaluru and 25 km from Ramanagara. Should the people of Kanakapura have to travel all the way to Bengaluru to get their problems addressed? Shivakumar is just trying to boost the real estate prices in Kanakapura taluk, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants his Kanakapura assembly constituency in Ramanagara district to be part of Bengaluru urban district. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, told people of Kanakapura on Tuesday not to sell their land now as property prices will go up once his constituency is included in Bengaluru urban district. Shivakumar was addressing a gathering after participating in a function to lay the foundation stone of a temple at Kanakapura.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I can’t help you with money to build houses or for other purposes. But now I am in power and can help you get better prices for your land by making my constituency part of Bengaluru. Your children and grandchildren will benefit. Remember, Kanakapura will not be part of Ramanagara district. It will be made part of Bengaluru soon,” he said. Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy hit back at Shivakumar stating that it is an attempt by the DyCM to jack up real estate prices as his family owns large tracts of land in and around Kanakapura. Kanakapura taluk is in Ramanagara district. It is 52 km away from Bengaluru. Earlier, Kanakapura was part of Bengaluru rural district. Shivakumar, who has been promoting the Brand Bengaluru concept after the Congress formed government in the state, is keen on making Kanakapura part of Bengaluru urban district. His brother DK Suresh is Bengaluru Rural MP. In 2007, when Kumaraswamy was chief minister, Ramanagara district was formed and Kanakapura was made part of it. Since then, Kumaraswamy has been trying to have his grip on Ramanagara district. Kumaraswamy said Kanakapura is 52 km away from Bengaluru and 25 km from Ramanagara. Should the people of Kanakapura have to travel all the way to Bengaluru to get their problems addressed? Shivakumar is just trying to boost the real estate prices in Kanakapura taluk, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp