Home States Karnataka

Woman with double uterus delivers after surgery in Bengaluru

The woman suffered from a mullerian anomaly, a congenital irregularity in her reproductive system affecting the development of the uterus, cervix and vagina, the doctors said.

Published: 25th October 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy, pregnant, delivery, hypertension

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old woman, diagnosed with uterus didelphys (double uterus), who previously had four back-to-back miscarriages, delivered a healthy baby after undergoing a complex laparoscopic surgery at a Bengaluru hospital. The woman suffered from a mullerian anomaly, a congenital irregularity in her reproductive system affecting the development of the uterus, cervix and vagina, the doctors said.

This condition results in unusual shapes in the reproductive system causing fertility or pregnancy issues. If such conditions are not appropriately treated, it can cause recurrent miscarriages and premature births.  

The treating doctor, Dr B Ramesh, founder and medical director of Altius Hospital, said, “Women with mullerian anomalies typically experience recurrent miscarriages and many have trouble conceiving.

This has a physical as well as an emotional impact on them.

The laparoscopic unification of the uterus gives them hope to face these challenges. We have seen several cases where women who have had six-seven abortions due to a double uterus have been able to achieve motherhood post-unification surgery.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uterus didelphys Bengaluru woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp