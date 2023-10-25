Woman with double uterus delivers after surgery in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman, diagnosed with uterus didelphys (double uterus), who previously had four back-to-back miscarriages, delivered a healthy baby after undergoing a complex laparoscopic surgery at a Bengaluru hospital. The woman suffered from a mullerian anomaly, a congenital irregularity in her reproductive system affecting the development of the uterus, cervix and vagina, the doctors said.

This condition results in unusual shapes in the reproductive system causing fertility or pregnancy issues. If such conditions are not appropriately treated, it can cause recurrent miscarriages and premature births.

The treating doctor, Dr B Ramesh, founder and medical director of Altius Hospital, said, “Women with mullerian anomalies typically experience recurrent miscarriages and many have trouble conceiving.

This has a physical as well as an emotional impact on them.

The laparoscopic unification of the uterus gives them hope to face these challenges. We have seen several cases where women who have had six-seven abortions due to a double uterus have been able to achieve motherhood post-unification surgery.”

