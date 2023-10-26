Fake voter ID card scam: BJP seeks probe by central agency  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police detaining three people in connection with the fake voter ID card scam in Bengaluru, Opposition BJP leaders demanded that the government hand over the case to the CBI or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, former minister and senior BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said MSL Techno Solutions should be blacklisted for allegedly printing fake Aadhaar cards. “People behind this scam should not be spared.

Without verification of birth certificates, Aadhaar cards were issued. This might have resulted in a network of fake voters and this has to be probed. We are going to lodge a complaint before the election commission too,” he said. Pointing fingers at Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, whose associate was allegedly involved in the scam, Suresh Kumar said even the minister has to be questioned.

“The FIR mentions that MSL Techno Solutions had been making fake voter ID cards and helping people involved in illegal activities. This is a case of national security. This case has to be probed by a national agency,” he added. BJP State Executive member and advocate Vivek Reddy said the fake ID cards were issued to people who do not have Indian identify proofs.

“Through these fake Aadhaar cards, anyone can avail many benefits. Even people from Bangladesh got these fake cards. For local people, the authorities direct them to get documents attested from authorities concerned. But for these people, no such documents were asked. This entire network has to be exposed,” he said.

