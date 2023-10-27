Karnataka CM attacks Centre, PM Modi over alleged delay in providing drought relief to State

By PTI

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged delay in providing drought relief to Karnataka, and asked whether the BJP government is taking "revenge" on the state.

He said 216 out of the state's total 236 taluks are drought-hit and pointed out that a Central team that visited the state to study the situation too is convinced about it, but still there is no response from the BJP-led NDA government.

Siddaramaiah posted on social platform X: "216 taluks in the state are affected by severe drought. So far, not even a single paisa of compensation has been released by the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi! Why is your big heart that beats for the sufferings and sorrows of the world, so harsh towards Kannadigas?"

"Is the BJP government led by you taking revenge on Karnataka? This is not just my question, but the question of six-and-a-half crore self respecting Kannadigas," he said.

With the hashtag #AnswerMadiModi' (answer Modi), the chief minister said that drought-hit Karnataka is facing a staggering loss of Rs 33,770 crore, and despite a plea for Rs 17,901 crore in relief, the Centre remains "silent".

Stating that it is time to recollect the threats posed by BJP leaders to Kannadigas in the run-up to the May assembly elections, Siddaramaiah said, "...the result of which we are seeing now. Why are the BJP MPs and Union government ministers silent over extending drought relief to Karnataka? Is it because of their hate towards Kannadigas?"

In the assembly polls held in May, the Congress ousted the BJP from power bagging 135 seats in the 224-member assembly.

The BJP secured 66 seats and the JD(S) 19.

