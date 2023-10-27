Karnataka Deputy CM DKS, JDS leader HDK threaten to expose each other

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political slugfest between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over the move to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South has now shifted to assets owned by them with the two Vokkaliga leaders threatening to disclose details related to each other’s properties.

They have also mutually accepted the challenge to discuss their contribution to the development of Ramanagara district during the next assembly session.

Kumaraswamy, who strongly opposed the move to rename the district, alleged that it was Shivakumar’s plot to jack up real estate prices as he and his family own large tracts of land there.

Reacting to this, Shivakumar alleged that Kumaraswamy, who had moved to Ramanagara district (from Hassan), had purchased several acres of land at throw-away prices. Shivakumar claimed that he had donated land to educational institutions but Kumaraswamy did nothing for the cause of the society. Kumaraswamy had only acquired land and other assets in the district. Shivakumar dared Kumaraswamy for a debate on the issue during the next assembly session.

Accepting the challenge, Kumaraswamy told reporters on Thursday that he too has enough proof to expose Shivakumar. Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar grew big financially by looting money released for various development projects and grabbing lands in and around Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy said, “In the name of Brand Bengaluru, Shivakumar grabbed the city’s lakes. Do you want a list of lakes that he has grabbed? I am ready for any challenge. I am ready for a debate in Vidhana Soudha. Let DK Shivakumar fix the time.”

Kumaraswamy claimed that he bought 44 acres of land in Bidadi before he entered politics at Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre with the money he earned by producing movies (Kumaraswamy is a movie producer-cum-distributor). He challenged Shivakumar to make public how he had amassed assets worth Rs 1,400 crore.

Replying to this, Shivakumar said, “I am very happy that Kumaraswamy has accepted my challenge. I will accept his challenge. Let’s discuss it during the assembly session. Let him place before the House whatever proof he has to substantiate his allegations against me.”

ALSO READ | Siddu orchestrated fall of JDS-Cong govt: JD(S) state president

BJP writes to ECI, seeks minister’s disqualification

Opposition BJP leaders have demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) disqualify Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh from the state Legislative Assembly. Suresh is a Congress MLA from Hebbal assembly segment in Bengaluru. In a letter to the ECI, senior BJP leaders, including former minister S Suresh Kumar, demanded an appropriate investigation into cases of fake voter identification and Aadhaar cards registered in Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru.

The BJP leaders alleged that the accused named in the case are close associates of local MLA Suresh. BJP leaders alleged that by creating fake Aadhaar cards, illegal immigrants were given political protection by the local Congress MLA. “We request that a case of criminal breach of trust against the MLA and his associates be booked immediately,” the BJP leaders said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The political slugfest between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over the move to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South has now shifted to assets owned by them with the two Vokkaliga leaders threatening to disclose details related to each other’s properties. They have also mutually accepted the challenge to discuss their contribution to the development of Ramanagara district during the next assembly session. Kumaraswamy, who strongly opposed the move to rename the district, alleged that it was Shivakumar’s plot to jack up real estate prices as he and his family own large tracts of land there.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reacting to this, Shivakumar alleged that Kumaraswamy, who had moved to Ramanagara district (from Hassan), had purchased several acres of land at throw-away prices. Shivakumar claimed that he had donated land to educational institutions but Kumaraswamy did nothing for the cause of the society. Kumaraswamy had only acquired land and other assets in the district. Shivakumar dared Kumaraswamy for a debate on the issue during the next assembly session. Accepting the challenge, Kumaraswamy told reporters on Thursday that he too has enough proof to expose Shivakumar. Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar grew big financially by looting money released for various development projects and grabbing lands in and around Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy said, “In the name of Brand Bengaluru, Shivakumar grabbed the city’s lakes. Do you want a list of lakes that he has grabbed? I am ready for any challenge. I am ready for a debate in Vidhana Soudha. Let DK Shivakumar fix the time.” Kumaraswamy claimed that he bought 44 acres of land in Bidadi before he entered politics at Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre with the money he earned by producing movies (Kumaraswamy is a movie producer-cum-distributor). He challenged Shivakumar to make public how he had amassed assets worth Rs 1,400 crore. Replying to this, Shivakumar said, “I am very happy that Kumaraswamy has accepted my challenge. I will accept his challenge. Let’s discuss it during the assembly session. Let him place before the House whatever proof he has to substantiate his allegations against me.” ALSO READ | Siddu orchestrated fall of JDS-Cong govt: JD(S) state president BJP writes to ECI, seeks minister’s disqualification Opposition BJP leaders have demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) disqualify Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh from the state Legislative Assembly. Suresh is a Congress MLA from Hebbal assembly segment in Bengaluru. In a letter to the ECI, senior BJP leaders, including former minister S Suresh Kumar, demanded an appropriate investigation into cases of fake voter identification and Aadhaar cards registered in Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru. The BJP leaders alleged that the accused named in the case are close associates of local MLA Suresh. BJP leaders alleged that by creating fake Aadhaar cards, illegal immigrants were given political protection by the local Congress MLA. “We request that a case of criminal breach of trust against the MLA and his associates be booked immediately,” the BJP leaders said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp