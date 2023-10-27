Home States Karnataka

Photo of Karnataka minister’s son wearing tiger claw pendant goes viral

The minister had shared the photo in her Facebook page.

Published: 27th October 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:05 PM

An old photo of Mrinal, son of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, wearing a ‘tiger claw’ pendant.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Following the arrest of Kannada reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant for wearing a necklace with an alleged tiger claw pendant, photos of politicians and celebrities allegedly wearing similar ornaments are going viral on social media. 

In Belagavi, an old photo of Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, wearing what allegedly looks like a tiger claw pendant, has gone viral on social media.

The photo was taken during the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Hebbalkar’s sister in 2020. The minister had shared the photo on her Facebook page.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Shekhar Kallolkar said, “I have come across the viral picture of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son Mrinal. A notice is being served and our officials will visit his house and collect the pendant. It will be sent for tests to confirm whether it is original or fake.” Mrinal is a Youth Congress leader and is an aspirant for a Congress ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

