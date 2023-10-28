HAL, Safran sign MoU to produce engine parts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines, a French aero engine design development and manufacturing company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, to develop industrial cooperation in manufacturing parts for commercial engines. HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forging at its Foundry and Forge facility in Bengaluru, as part of the deal.

“Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our helicopter programs, as evidenced by the joint development of the ‘Shakti’ helicopter engine. We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next-generation IMRH engine with Safran. We are proud to take this partnership to another level, and develop our skills in key technologies,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), HAL.

Safran Aircraft Engines already hosts three production facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and another facility is jointly being developed in Goa, which will be operational by 2025, which fits perfectly in their long-term ambition to develop a comprehensive aero-engine ecosystem in India.

Speaking at the occasion, Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, said, “This industrial co-operation on key technologies is consistent with our strategy to develop our long-term ties with the Indian aviation industry to sustain the growing domestic market.

Such projects will help make Indian industry ready for further ambitious indigenous programs like Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) engine.” The two companies will also co-design and produce the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) in the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines, a French aero engine design development and manufacturing company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, to develop industrial cooperation in manufacturing parts for commercial engines. HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forging at its Foundry and Forge facility in Bengaluru, as part of the deal. “Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our helicopter programs, as evidenced by the joint development of the ‘Shakti’ helicopter engine. We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next-generation IMRH engine with Safran. We are proud to take this partnership to another level, and develop our skills in key technologies,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), HAL. Safran Aircraft Engines already hosts three production facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and another facility is jointly being developed in Goa, which will be operational by 2025, which fits perfectly in their long-term ambition to develop a comprehensive aero-engine ecosystem in India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking at the occasion, Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, said, “This industrial co-operation on key technologies is consistent with our strategy to develop our long-term ties with the Indian aviation industry to sustain the growing domestic market. Such projects will help make Indian industry ready for further ambitious indigenous programs like Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) engine.” The two companies will also co-design and produce the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) in the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp