Rangoli, kite flying, chariot yatre to commemorate 50 years of Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark 50 years of renaming the state as Karnataka, the state government has planned year-long celebrations, named Karnataka Sambhrama - 50. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi appealed to people to draw rangoli on November 1 in red and yellow to represent the colours of the Kannada flag. He also urged people to fly kites with the Kannada flag colours.

Tangadagi told reporters on Friday that plans for year-long celebrations extend from November 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, with the government organising programmes to instil love towards Kannada across the state. Just like the Centre had organised ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to mark 75 years of Indian Independence, the State government is urging people to draw rangoli in red and yellow. He also urged women to write Karnataka Sambhrama-50 with the tagline ‘Hesaraythu Karnataka, Usiraagali Kannada’ (Name is Karnataka, let Kannada be our breath).

The minister said that at 9am on November 1, the state anthem will be played on all radio channels. He urged people to stand up at 9am as a mark of respect to the anthem, besides flying red and yellow kites in open grounds near their homes from 5pm to 7pm, and light diyas in their homes, offices and shops.

The government’s plan includes the Karnataka Chariot Yatre, that will travel to every hobli, taluk and village across the state. The chariot will have all details of the unification of Karnataka, Kannada literature, historical places in Karnataka, the Goddess Bhuvaneshwari statue and details of the 31 districts. Local artistes will take part in the Yatre, for which a route map has been designed.

Tangadagi said they are holding virtual meetings with Kannadiga associations outside India to involve them in the year-long celebrations. Besides, IT-BT employees will also be involved in the celebrations. “We have plans to organise Kannada programmes at these companies,” he added. Five popular songs penned by noted Kannada writers will be sung across the state. The State government is also writing a letter to the Centre to commemorate Rajyotsava Day with a special stamp to mark 50 years.

