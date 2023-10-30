Online tuitions to make Kannada learning easy for non-native speakers

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a non-native residents of the state, looking for ways to learn Kannada for free, that too, through your preferred language, what better day to start than the Kannada Rajyotsava Day (Nov 1). ‘Talk Kannada Boldly’, an initiative by Kannada Online Tuitions and Sarjapura Resident Welfare Association, is free of cost and can be accessed from any part of the world. The classes will be held online and can be joined by any of the five channels. The platform encourages Kannada learning and helps implement it in for regular use.

Speaking to TNIE, Jagadeesh Kotturashettar, programme coordinator said, “Despite learning to read Kannada in school, many non-native speakers hesitate to communicate in Kannada as they are afraid of making mistakes. Even school students learn to read the language but cannot form sentences for regular usage. We wanted to change this with the help of the programme.”

Experienced moderators on the platform make learning Kannada easy through any of the other languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, adding a personal touch, and improving fluency in no time.

“The moderators are highly experienced teachers with a special command over Kannada and either of the chosen medium. The programme will help hold conversations with auto drivers, or government office employees, while adding different nuances,” added Kotturashettar. After the launch on Nov 1st, sessions will be conducted every Sunday between 12 noon and 1 pm.

For details, visit kannadaonlinetuitions.com.

