ISRO chief and scientists pray for success of Aditya L-1

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somnath, along with other scientists, had darshan at the Srivari temple in Tirumala and Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta town of Tirupati district on Friday morning a day before the launch of Aditya L-1 mission, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

The delegation also carried a replica of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft inside the Lord Venkateswara temple and offered special prayers for the mission’s success. At Chengalamma temple, the priests, led by executive officer A Srinivasulu Reddy, accorded a ceremonial welcome to the scientists. Speaking to reporters, the ISRO chief explained that the Aditya L-1 mission, scheduled to be launched from Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday, will study the Sun. It will take 125 days to reach the exact radius, he added.

“The mission will utilise the dependable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C57,” he said. On the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Somnath said the lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan, which successfully soft-landed on the south pole of the Moon on August 23, were functioning well. On future plans, the ISRO chief said following the Aditya L-1 mission, the space agency will launch various others, including LV-D3 and PSLV in the coming days.

Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) A Rajarajan and the group director at ISRO P Gopi Krishna were also present. It may be recalled that a delegation from ISRO had visited the Srivari temple on the eve of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Countdown begins

Somnath explained that the Aditya L-1 mission, scheduled to be launched from Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday, will study the Sun. It will take 125 days to reach the exact radius, he added

NELLORE: Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somnath, along with other scientists, had darshan at the Srivari temple in Tirumala and Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta town of Tirupati district on Friday morning a day before the launch of Aditya L-1 mission, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. The delegation also carried a replica of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft inside the Lord Venkateswara temple and offered special prayers for the mission’s success. At Chengalamma temple, the priests, led by executive officer A Srinivasulu Reddy, accorded a ceremonial welcome to the scientists. Speaking to reporters, the ISRO chief explained that the Aditya L-1 mission, scheduled to be launched from Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday, will study the Sun. It will take 125 days to reach the exact radius, he added. “The mission will utilise the dependable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C57,” he said. On the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Somnath said the lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan, which successfully soft-landed on the south pole of the Moon on August 23, were functioning well. On future plans, the ISRO chief said following the Aditya L-1 mission, the space agency will launch various others, including LV-D3 and PSLV in the coming days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) A Rajarajan and the group director at ISRO P Gopi Krishna were also present. It may be recalled that a delegation from ISRO had visited the Srivari temple on the eve of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Countdown begins Somnath explained that the Aditya L-1 mission, scheduled to be launched from Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday, will study the Sun. It will take 125 days to reach the exact radius, he added