‘One Nation, One Election’ saves time, money: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said if the government plans to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, it will save time, money and energy.

She alleged that the Opposition had squandered the Monsoon session and blocked discussions on major policy matters. “The special session of the Parliament will discuss all major issues. Though the BJP has a majority, the party has not taken any decision unilaterally,’’ she said, adding that the objective is to work by taking Opposition parties into confidence and considering their opinions.

Supporting the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, she said frequent elections halt development works. “In India, there are elections at least three to four months a year. This curbs developmental works as the government will be unable to invite tenders for work. Kerala holds elections to zilla panchayats and gram panchayats at the same time. The same can be done for Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, which will save time, money, and energy. The poll campaign expenditures can also be cut down,” she said.

On the Cauvery water controversy, she said that the State Government should convince Tamil Nadu about Karnataka’s plight because of the rainfall deficit. “The state government has committed a mistake by releasing water to Tamil Nadu, only to please the I.N.D.I.A alliance,” she said, and demanded a white paper on the KRS dam’s situation.

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said if the government plans to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, it will save time, money and energy. She alleged that the Opposition had squandered the Monsoon session and blocked discussions on major policy matters. “The special session of the Parliament will discuss all major issues. Though the BJP has a majority, the party has not taken any decision unilaterally,’’ she said, adding that the objective is to work by taking Opposition parties into confidence and considering their opinions. Supporting the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, she said frequent elections halt development works. “In India, there are elections at least three to four months a year. This curbs developmental works as the government will be unable to invite tenders for work. Kerala holds elections to zilla panchayats and gram panchayats at the same time. The same can be done for Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, which will save time, money, and energy. The poll campaign expenditures can also be cut down,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the Cauvery water controversy, she said that the State Government should convince Tamil Nadu about Karnataka’s plight because of the rainfall deficit. “The state government has committed a mistake by releasing water to Tamil Nadu, only to please the I.N.D.I.A alliance,” she said, and demanded a white paper on the KRS dam’s situation.