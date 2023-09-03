Karnataka: Experts condemn ‘One Nation, One Election’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Psephologists, activists and legal luminaries expressed displeasure and condemned the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept being discussed by the central government.

Prof Muzzafar Assadi of Mysuru University said he has some reservations about the former President of India Ram Nath Kovind being a part of the policy-making body for ‘One Nation, One Election’.

“Ram Nath Kovind used to be the final upholder of the Constitution. You are reducing his status. It is uncalled for,” said Assadi.

He added that this concept is being pushed by purporting to reduce the cost of elections and save time as voters will vote for an MP and MLA on the same day across India.

“This is very dangerous. If an anti-people government comes to power, the citizens will have to tolerate it for five years. The move will kill diversity, freedom of states, multiple representations and ultimately destroy the electoral system,” said Assadi.

Echoing a similar sentiment, former Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Chairman H Kantharaju said this will be an attack on the ‘Federal System’.

“It is a very serious matter and it has been discussed and deliberated in detail before taking any decision. We have accepted the federal system after deliberation in the construction assembly. We have taken into consideration various countries’ constitutional provisions. Therefore, ‘One Nation and One Election’ is not feasible in India,” said Kantharaju.

However, Senior Legal Counsel Supreme Court Of India MT Nanaiah batted in favour of the concept. He said ‘One Nation, One Election’ will not just result in saving election expenses but also save manpower like security. It will also reduce the pressure on the Election Commission. Voters who may have to take leave and avoid work to travel and vote for state elections can vote during MP elections once in five years.” Nanaiah said.

