Karnataka: Teacher asks students to ‘go to Pakistan’, transferred

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA : A woman teacher at the Government Urdu Higher Primary School here was transferred for allegedly asking Muslim students in her class ‘to go to Pakistan’. Sources said the teacher allegedly made the objectionable remarks on August 30 after some students in Class 6 quarrelled even after she repeatedly asked them not to create noise in the class.

The teacher, Manjula Devi, taught Kannada at the school at Tipu Nagar in the city. Block Education Officer Nagaraj P told reporters that she was transferred after conducting a departmental inquiry.

Students disrespected me: Teacher

“Students and parents said that when the students interrupted her teaching, she tried to beat them. One of the students called out Allah’s name, at which she asked the students to ‘go to Pakistan’. When the complaint went viral, I visited the school and conducted the inquiry,” the BEO said.

The BEO said he also spoke to the students even as their parents complained to the school headmaster. “The headmaster told me that he came to know of the incident only after the parents raised the complaint. The Kannada teacher told me that the students were creating noise and not respecting her, and that was the reason she scolded them.

But she denied that she told the students to go to Pakistan,” he added. Since the issue was sensitive and went viral, he transferred her from the school. “I also conducted a departmental inquiry and submitted a report to the DDPI besides informing the DC,” he added.

