Sanatanavada kept Shudras away from education, says Mahadevappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on the Sanatana Dharma creating a political furore across the country, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa on Tuesday said that Sanatanavada kept Shudras away from education for centuries.

Speaking after inaugurating the Teachers’ Day celebration organised by the School Education Department here on Tuesday, Mahadevappa said that only 10 per cent of Indians were literate during independence.

“A majority of the Indians were living in the dark as they had no education to search the path of light. Education was denied to Shudras, who were the majority population in the country. They even punished those who tried to get an education. However, even though Britishers had inflicted great damage to the country, Lord Macaulay’s liberalisation of the education system helped Shudras to get an education,” he said. Mahadevappa said that this education liberalisation gave the opportunity to Dr BR Ambedkar to get the highest level of education.

“We now celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar as World Knowledge Day. It could not have been possible if Britishers had not liberalised the education system in the country. Kannada writer Kuvempu had said that if Macaulay had not liberalised the education system, then he would have been a slave in the house of a sanatanavadi,” he said. Mahadevappa said that through various policies, the literacy rate increased to 75 per cent. “If there was a free education policy from the beginning, we could have overtaken even the European countries in education,” he added.

Mahadevappa said the role of teachers in building society is important. “Through education, we can achieve everything. Nehru who had a vision in space technology first started the ISRO. Now scientists are sending satellites to the Moon and sending pictures which is a great achievement. However, with advanced technology, human values are suffering...,” he added. Mysuru District Primary and High School Headmasters’ Association president P Mahadevaiah urged the government not to utilise teachers to other works than their teaching. He submitted a memorandum to the minister.

BJP leader files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Taking objection to the remark on Sanatana Dharma made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former BBMP corporator and Bengaluru South District BJP president NR Ramesh filed a complaint with the Banashankari police in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Alleging that Udhayanidhi has called for the destruction of the Sanatana Dharma which has a population of more than 100 crores, Ramesh also demanded that criminal cases be filed against the minister. “Udayanidhi has gone against the wishes of the Constitution... His statement may inspire the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres to carry out attacks on the Hindu religion. Therefore, I have filed a complaint with the police. I have requested the police to register an FIR under IPC sections 120B, 153A, 295 and 504 of the IPC,” Ramesh said.

