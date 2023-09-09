Home States Karnataka

None can ride roughshod over me: BK Hariprasad 

"There is no use blaming the upper castes, if people of our community develop political awareness, they can avail all benefits in a democratic setup within the framework of the Constitution,” he said.

Published: 09th September 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress lawmaker BK Hariprasad (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said he did not agree with talk that he was politically downtrodden, and claimed nobody could ride roughshod over him. He was participating in a meeting of the district Brahmshri Narayana Guru Samaj Seva Sang-hagala Okkoota on Friday.

“Our power is in our hands. There is no use blaming the upper castes, if people of our community develop political awareness, they can avail all benefits in a democratic setup within the framework of the Constitution,” he said. The government aims to provide facilities to tax-paying citizens, but powerful upper-class people who are part of political parties grab government benefits, Hariprasad said.

He said people from communities of larger populations — Billava, Arya, Ediga and Poojari — play a decisive role in the district, and micro-communities will develop if political representation is given on the basis of their population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BK Hariprasad Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp