None can ride roughshod over me: BK Hariprasad 

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said he did not agree with talk that he was politically downtrodden, and claimed nobody could ride roughshod over him. He was participating in a meeting of the district Brahmshri Narayana Guru Samaj Seva Sang-hagala Okkoota on Friday.

“Our power is in our hands. There is no use blaming the upper castes, if people of our community develop political awareness, they can avail all benefits in a democratic setup within the framework of the Constitution,” he said. The government aims to provide facilities to tax-paying citizens, but powerful upper-class people who are part of political parties grab government benefits, Hariprasad said.

He said people from communities of larger populations — Billava, Arya, Ediga and Poojari — play a decisive role in the district, and micro-communities will develop if political representation is given on the basis of their population.

