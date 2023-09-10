Rare whale found washed offshore in Karnataka, experts divided over it's ID

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

HONNAVAR: In a rare incident a huge whale - measuring almost 50 feet has been washed ashore in Uttara Kannada district near Magali village close to the marine protected area, where the experts are divided over its identity with some saying it is a Baleen whale and few describing it as Bryde’s whale.

Accordingly, the fishermen who saw this have shared the picture of the whale with The New Indian Express.

Prakash Mesta, a marine expert from Honnavar said that it is the Baleen whale which was sighted on a few occasions near Netrani islands. “It is the Baleen whale which is found here. But the region being a tough terrain, it is difficult for people to reach the place,” Mestan said. He added that this region has been declared as an ecologically sensitive region by Coastal Regulation Zone authorities.

Baleen whales are among the largest marine mammals which are normally between 10 meters to 102 meters long and are endangered species. They are sighted rarely, particularly on the west coast. They are large whales with a filter-feeding system called a baleen in their mouth which is the reason for their name. They are known for undertaking the longest migrations and the one recorded in 2011 from Russia is 22,511 kms.

Dipani Sutaria, Cetacean biologist and member of Cetacean Specialist Group IUCN said that the whale found in Honnavar is about 46 feet in length and over 9 feet in height. “It appears to be a Bryde’s whale. But it is difficult to analyse as it is in a decomposed state and probably in water for a long time. All whales are indeed a protected species. They are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act. But this is sighted on the West Coast on some occasions,” she said.

She said that there have been 16 sightings reported about Bryde’s whale all along the west coast in different places, of which only two were live sightings. She said that it was not possible to ascertain the cause of its death.

