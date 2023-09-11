Not in fray for general election, says former CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Mentioning that the speculation over his candidature for the Haveri Parliamentary segment was just a media creation, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ruled out contesting the 2024 General Election. Speaking to reporters in Haveri, after attending the district core committee meeting of the BJP, Bommai questioned, “I never aspired for national politics nor have I ever said that I will contest the Lok Sabha election. Have I ever said so?” As far as candidates contesting from the Haveri segment, including Kantesh -- son of senior leader KS Eshwarappa, are concerned, the Central leadership of the party would decide, he added.

He, however, said that the agenda of the meeting was to retain the Parliamentary segment which covers the Haveri and Gadag districts and some decisions have been taken after holding discussions with the members who contested the 2023 Assembly election. The meeting also discussed the alleged anti-farmer stance of the Siddaramaiah government, concluding that a public movement ought to be planned against it. Also, the party would be rebuilt from the booth level by prioritising the youth, women and OBC communities, he added.

On the tie-up with the JDS, Bommai said he had no clear idea about what transpired in the Delhi meetings, but the meeting between JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was a welcome step. Already, the party has been jointly agitating with the JDS against the Congress government’s alleged corrupt governance, but seat-sharing could be finalised in a couple of weeks, he added. Training guns on the Congress government, the former chief minister said it has failed on all fronts since coming to power and development works have come to a standstill.

The ruling party’s MLAs themselves are speaking against their government and several of them have written open letters to the CM, but all their efforts are in vain.

Lashes out at Siddaramaiah

Stating that there is a huge difference between Siddaramaiah1.0 and 2.0, Bommai said that despite having known about large-scale corruption under his nose, the chief minister is in a helpless situation. He has failed to declare drought-hit areas and spend the funds released under NDRF by the Centre. He also appears less serious regarding farmer suicides. On the other hand, one of his ministers said that farmers were dying by suicide for the sake of compensation. “Is it your principle and ideology?” he questioned Siddaramaiah.

