A fascinating experience: Netherlands PM after using UPI on Church Street in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said that the Netherlands is keen to enhance economic cooperation with Karnataka. Rutte, who arrived in Bengaluru after attending the G20 meetings and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, attended a CEO round-table with industry leaders and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Industries Minister MB Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and senior officers in Bengaluru.

He visited Church Street where he used the UPI application at a cafe and termed it as a “fascinating experience”. In the CEO Round Table Meeting at Vidhana Soudha, he said Karnataka is home to 9% of Dutch investments in India with a presence of over 25 Dutch companies. “It was a very successful meeting. I was impressed with the DyCM and the ministers."

"They were really focused not just on restating the policies but making them practical. That made a big impression on the Dutch business community,” he told reporters. The Netherlands PM also said that he was happy with the G20 New Delhi Declaration. Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar invited the Dutch companies to invest in Karnataka to strengthen ties and explore new avenues for growth.

“Karnataka is committed to fostering stronger economic bonds with the Netherlands as part of its broader strategy to enhance global engagement and promote economic development within the state,” the DyCM said. The state government is keen to attract Dutch investments in sectors such as AI, technology, agriculture, renewable energy, and healthcare, he said.

The Netherlands delegation discussed several matters and sought the implementation of a transparent and fair excise policy. According to a statement issued by the government during the CEO round table, Radovan Sikorsky, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, Heineken, the popular beer brand, had said they were looking for a fair and transparent regulatory regime that promotes the growth of the beer category in Karnataka. Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said with enhanced Ease of Doing Business, sectoral policies such as Aerospace & Defense, E-mobility, E-R&D, ESDM, Data Centre, and Textiles, Karnataka offers a conducive business environment and a skilled workforce to support Dutch investors.

MARK RUTTE, DUTCH PM

The Netherlands and India have wide-ranging economic ties. Over 350 Dutch companies do business here. India and the Netherlands also share the same enterprising spirit and capacity for innovation. We work together in areas like agriculture and water management, and more opportunities are opening up all the time

Another special moment was my meeting with Bangalore’s bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran (@bicyclemayorblr) - a job close to my heart. We discussed his sustainable vision for the city, with lots more space for cyclists and public transport

