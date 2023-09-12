CM Siddaramaiah goes all guns blazing against BJP over Cauvery

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP of politicising the Cauvery River water issue and accusing the State Government of releasing excess water to Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters here, the CM said that the BJP state leaders at the all-party meeting said that they would not indulge in politics on the issue, but they visited the KRS reservoir and alleged that Karnataka released 63tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu. Noting that till August-end 86tmcft of water had to be released to Tamil Nadu, the CM said, “We have not released even half of it.”

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami

greets CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

on Monday | Udayashankar S

“We are not giving water to Tamil Nadu with joy. We want to protect our farmers. We are duty-bound to supply drinking water to Bengaluru, Mysuru and other towns in the Cauvery basin. We should also protect the crops in the region. But we had to release water because of the Cauvery Water Management Authority,” he added. He said that Tamil Nadu has filed a petition before the Supreme Court and Karnataka will present its case based on facts on September 21. “We will not let down our farmers,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka has sought the Prime Minister’s appointment to seek his intervention to clear the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and apprise him of the Cauvery row. “But no appointment has been granted as of now,” he added. He said the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka have not raised the issue. “The BJP government at the Centre has not approved the Mekedatu project. Tamil Nadu should not raise objections as Karnataka releases TN’s share of water on any given normal monsoon year,” he added.

On the drought situation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said 62 taluks are facing drought-like conditions as per NDRF norms and they have sought a report on 132 taluks that will be placed before the Cabinet to decide on the number of drought-affected taluks.

