Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to review Nipah virus risk in border districts

Officials in the health department said that action plan will not just be limited to bordering districts, but for the entire state, especially transit points. 

Published: 13th September 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka health department is now planning to conduct checks on areas bordering Kerala and people travelling. This is after the Union Health Ministry and the Kerala health department confirmed two deaths in Kozhikode due to Nipah virus

The state will hold a video conference with deputy commissioners and health officials of the districts bordering Kerala on September 13. These will include Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada. 

D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka said the state will order the community health centres (CHC) and the public health centres (PHC) in these areas to check for any cases reported with symptoms similar to Nipah virus. An action plan will be formulated and an advisory will also be issued. 

Officials in the health department said that action plan will not just be limited to bordering districts, but for the entire state, especially transit points. 

ALSO READ: Common symptoms of fever, Nipah baffle doctors in Kerala

The last Nipah virus outbreak was reported in Kozhikode in 2021 and the state authorities had issued an alert for Mysuru, Mangaluru, Chamarajnagar and Kodagu. At the time, Karnataka also suspected a few cases but were not proven positive. 

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease of public health concern in South East Asia according to the World Health Organisation. Earlier, outbreaks have shown a seasonal pattern with occurrence during winter and spring, associated with the breeding season of bats, increased virus shedding season for bats and the fruit harvesting seasons.  

Dr Ramesh K Kaulgud, ex-project director for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Karnataka, explained that the number of diseases transmitted from animals to humans including corona virus, nipah virus, rabies or the tick-borne Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) have increased overtime.

ighlighting the need for “One Health Initiative”, he added that there is a need to enhance surveillance towards zoonotic, environment and human-related diseases. All departments (health, veterinary and environment) must cohesively work together to create strategies to eliminate the incidence of zoonotic diseases and a habitat protected from all diseases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nipah virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp