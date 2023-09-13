Terracotta figurines dating back to 700 BCE found in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Unique terracotta figurines in different stages of preservation, with bone and iron pieces, have been found during recent archaeological explorations in the megalithic dolmen site at Mudukonaje near the famous Jain centre in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district.

Eight terracotta figurines have been found in the megalithic dolmens of Mudukonaje which dated back to 800-700 BC, said Murugeshi, T, a retired associate professor of Ancient History and Archeology in a statement. Of them, two are cow bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, a horse, a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object. He said these were found inside the dolmens, which were disturbed by treasure hunters.

“It was the first time in India cow bovines were found in the dolmens and it will determine the chronology of the dolmens. Terracottas found in the megalithic burial provide a solid ground for studying the Bhoota cult or Daiva Aradhane of coastal Karnataka. Cow bovine or cow goddess had its parallels in Malampuzha Megalithic terracotta figurines of Kerala and also Egypt,” Murugeshi elaborated.

Students Shreyas Manipal, Gowtham Belman, Shreyas Bantakal, Ravindra Kushwa, Karthik, Prathijna and Akshatha were part of the explorations.

Murugeshi said the megalithic site was discovered and reported by Dr Pundikay Ganapayya Bhat in the 1980s. The site located on the left side of Moodbidri-Shirthdy road, and about 8 km from Moodbidri, has an outcrop of a genesis and is at an elevation of 25-30 feet. It was the biggest megalithic dolmen site consisting of 19 dolmens on the slope of a stone hill, but only two dolmens are intact and the rest ruined.

Megalithic Culture is known for its different types of burials and use of iron in India. Dolmen is one among them. Huge stone slabs known as orthostats were erected in a clockwise order, which created a square room. This square chamber was closed by another huge stone slab as a cap stone. Generally, on the eastern slab a round or U-shaped entrance known as a port-hole was created. It was known by different names in South India like Kalmane, Pandavara Mane, Moriyara Mane, Moriyara betta, Panara Arekallu, Madmal Gunda, Kandi Kone, Kottya, Toonth Kal, Pandavara Kal and so on.

MANGALURU: Unique terracotta figurines in different stages of preservation, with bone and iron pieces, have been found during recent archaeological explorations in the megalithic dolmen site at Mudukonaje near the famous Jain centre in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district. Eight terracotta figurines have been found in the megalithic dolmens of Mudukonaje which dated back to 800-700 BC, said Murugeshi, T, a retired associate professor of Ancient History and Archeology in a statement. Of them, two are cow bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, a horse, a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object. He said these were found inside the dolmens, which were disturbed by treasure hunters. “It was the first time in India cow bovines were found in the dolmens and it will determine the chronology of the dolmens. Terracottas found in the megalithic burial provide a solid ground for studying the Bhoota cult or Daiva Aradhane of coastal Karnataka. Cow bovine or cow goddess had its parallels in Malampuzha Megalithic terracotta figurines of Kerala and also Egypt,” Murugeshi elaborated. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Students Shreyas Manipal, Gowtham Belman, Shreyas Bantakal, Ravindra Kushwa, Karthik, Prathijna and Akshatha were part of the explorations. Murugeshi said the megalithic site was discovered and reported by Dr Pundikay Ganapayya Bhat in the 1980s. The site located on the left side of Moodbidri-Shirthdy road, and about 8 km from Moodbidri, has an outcrop of a genesis and is at an elevation of 25-30 feet. It was the biggest megalithic dolmen site consisting of 19 dolmens on the slope of a stone hill, but only two dolmens are intact and the rest ruined. Megalithic Culture is known for its different types of burials and use of iron in India. Dolmen is one among them. Huge stone slabs known as orthostats were erected in a clockwise order, which created a square room. This square chamber was closed by another huge stone slab as a cap stone. Generally, on the eastern slab a round or U-shaped entrance known as a port-hole was created. It was known by different names in South India like Kalmane, Pandavara Mane, Moriyara Mane, Moriyara betta, Panara Arekallu, Madmal Gunda, Kandi Kone, Kottya, Toonth Kal, Pandavara Kal and so on.