Get Kaveri Teertha now through India Post

By paying the amount through e-payment at any post office, devotees can receive e-prasada at their doorsteps.

Post offices in Karnataka. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By G Subhash Chandra
DAVANGERE: People need not rush to Talakaveri on the “Tula Sankramana” day to get the Kaveri Theerthodbhava, the gushing of Cauvery water from ‘Brahma Kundike’ at Talacauvery. India Post in association with the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department will be delivering the ‘Sri Talakaveri Temple Prasada,’ at your doorsteps through the post at just Rs 300.

By paying the amount through e-payment at any post office, devotees can receive e-prasada at their doorsteps. The prasadam is handed over to any of the remotest houses through the branch post office network of India Post.

Speaking to TNIE Superintendent of the Post offices Davanagere division, Chandrashekhar said, “Under the diversified business undertaken by the India Post, we are supplying the prasad to the devotees’ doorsteps. Understanding the importance of the auspicious ‘Tula Sankramana’, India Post has taken the initiative of supplying Kaveri Teertha to the devotees,” he added.

Further, he said that the devotees need to come to the nearest sub-post offices or Davanagere head post office for booking for the E-prasada after which our postmen will deliver the Prasad to their homes.

