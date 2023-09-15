Let Swamiji be caught, Names of ‘big people’ will come out: Chaitra Kundapura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapura, who was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police for allegedly cheating a businessman by promising him a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor assembly constituency in the recent elections, said the names of “big people” will come out once the seer of Mahasamsthan Math is arrested.

Chaitra, who was brought to the CCB office on Thursday morning, got out of the vehicle and on seeing reporters, said, “Let the Swamiji be caught. The truth will come out. Names of big people will come out. The bills of Indira Canteen are pending and hence they have hatched this conspiracy.” Police took her inside the office even as she was speaking to reporters.

She was referring to Abhinava Halashree Swamy, the seer of Mahasamsthan Mutt in Hospet, who is accused number three in the case. The complainant, Govind Babu Poojary, had alleged that he had paid Rs 1.5 crore to the seer at his Vijayanagar residence. The seer is said to be absconding and police are on the lookout for him.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said police had arrested Chaitra Kundapura based on a cheating case, and her arrest had nothing to do with her being a right-wing activist or BJP worker. “It is not correct to give the case a political or religious colour. Let the police investigate the case,” he said, adding that Chaitra’s claims linking pending bills of Indira Canteen with her arrest were baseless.



BENGALURU: Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapura, who was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police for allegedly cheating a businessman by promising him a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor assembly constituency in the recent elections, said the names of “big people” will come out once the seer of Mahasamsthan Math is arrested. Chaitra, who was brought to the CCB office on Thursday morning, got out of the vehicle and on seeing reporters, said, “Let the Swamiji be caught. The truth will come out. Names of big people will come out. The bills of Indira Canteen are pending and hence they have hatched this conspiracy.” Police took her inside the office even as she was speaking to reporters. She was referring to Abhinava Halashree Swamy, the seer of Mahasamsthan Mutt in Hospet, who is accused number three in the case. The complainant, Govind Babu Poojary, had alleged that he had paid Rs 1.5 crore to the seer at his Vijayanagar residence. The seer is said to be absconding and police are on the lookout for him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said police had arrested Chaitra Kundapura based on a cheating case, and her arrest had nothing to do with her being a right-wing activist or BJP worker. “It is not correct to give the case a political or religious colour. Let the police investigate the case,” he said, adding that Chaitra’s claims linking pending bills of Indira Canteen with her arrest were baseless.