JP Nagar Ph 7 layout in Karnataka to be raised to avoid floods

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G Kumar Naik has instructed officials to increase the ground level of the JP Nagar 7th Phase, near Alahalli Lake in order to prevent flooding. Naik was out on a surprise inspection of the infrastructure work at this layout and four other BDA Layouts in J.P. Nagar 8th and 9th Phase, Anjanapura Township and Anjanapura Further Extension.

An official release said that 71 sites of various dimensions had been formed adjacent to Alahalli Lake.

“The Layout has been formed 5 feet below the level of the main road. This makes it a water stagnation point, which would flood fully during the rains,” it said.

To avert the floods in the future, the Commissioner instructed the engineer to raise the existing level of the layout at this portion alone, said an official.

To form the other four layouts, 3,058 acres and 27 guntas of land were acquired between 1999 to 2002, the release said.

“The layouts were formed on land running to 1,071 acres and 23 guntas. A total of 17,057 sites comprising of 2,176 corner sites and 14,881 intermediate sites were created here. Additionally, 39 Civic Amenity Sites & 37 parks were also formed by the BDA in them.”

A total of 95.56 km of roads are being developed across these layouts and they are in the final stage, the release added. The Commissioner directed the officers to expedite them.

