Karnataka transport department issues step-by-step process to get HSRP for all vehicles 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the state transport department was flooded with multiple queries from the public, regarding affixation of the High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the department issued a public notice detailing the step-by-step process flow.

Those who own vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, can visit either of the following websites: transport.karnataka.gov.in or siam.in to book your HSRP affixation. Choose the vehicle manufacturer, fill in the vehicle details, choose the dealer location as per convenience, and pay the HSRP fee online. Following payment, an OTP will be sent to the vehicle owner, and the owner can choose the date and time of affixation. A person can either visit the vehicle manufacturer/dealer or choose to get it done at his home or office as per convenience.

A top official from the transport department said, “There is a lot of confusion among the public regarding HSRP. As per the mandate of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), vehicles should affix HSRP number plates. The Union government wants to address multiple issues through this move. One of the major reasons for introducing HSRP is to prevent fake registration numbers used by criminals for illegal activities, and track vehicles for traffic violations.”

He also warned the public against fake HSRP plates that look similar to the original ones, and reminded people that the deadline for HSRP affixation is November 17. Failing to do so can attract fines.”

Switch to HSRP is easy: Assn

The state government had issued orders on August 17, 2023, however, so far only around 20,000 have come forward and made the change. “Awareness is low, and many people are worried of the authentic hologram, authentic dealer and even where to go. Citizens can just choose the time slot that suits them for getting the number plate changed from any authorised dealer, or even get it done at their home or office space,” said Sudhir Goel, executive member and spokesperson of Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India.

He said there are 4,000 authorised two- and four-wheeler dealers in Karnataka, recognised by the transport department for changing the number plates. In case of two-wheelers, there will be two HSRP, and three in case of three- and four-wheelers, it is three, the third HSRP sticker is placed on the wind shield, for traffic cameras, he added.

Step by step

Login to Transport.karnataka.gov.in or Siam.in

Choose the vehicle manufacturer

Fill in the vehicle details

Choose preferred dealer location

Make online payment

Receive OTP

Fix a date for affixation

