Karnataka: UVCE students to protest fee hike, campus shift

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Student committees at the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) have strongly condemned two of the recent actions, of fee hike and moving the campus 13 kms away, taken by the administration, and have sought government intervention to withdraw the orders, or will stage a massive protest.

In 2022, the fee which was capped at Rs 23,000 has now been hiked to Rs 43,000 for all UG courses in order to make the university self-sufficient. Kiran Kumar M, who is pursuing a degree in Computer Science, said, “They did not even consult us before taking the decision. We got to know only when it was put up on the notice board. So many students are still unaware of the fee hike.” He added that this will be affecting over 3,000 students, and parents are also worried about the increased fee will burn a hole in their pockets.

First-year undergraduate students for Bachelors in Technology and Architecture will have to pay Rs 45,000 and individuals in their second to fourth year will have to shell out Rs 43,500. “Most of the students come from North Karnataka, are financially burdened, and can’t afford general quota fee. Last couple of years it has just been 10% hike, this year its double,” said Yashwanth LC, a final year student.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has called out the current government, which had assured that the UVCE Act 2021 will not be implemented, and the campus will not be shifted. However, without consultation the government has gone forward with the decision. The UVCE will be moved from KR Circle campus to the Jnanabharathi campus. Last week, the Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar visited the new campus to give his approval.

