Amid stir, Karnataka releases water from KRS to TN

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka on Friday evening released 5,734 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir even as Kannada and farmers’ organisations intensified their protests in Mandya district.

Though irrigation officials are tight-lipped over the release of water, sources privy to the information confirmed that over 5,000 cusecs of water was released in compliance with the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court.

The release of water has not been made official. But the sources said over 5,734 cusecs of water was released on Friday evening.

Of which, 2,503 cusecs was released into VC Canal, 400 cusecs into D Devaraj Urs Canal, 2,673 cusecs into the river flowing towards Tamil Nadu and the rest into other canals.

An executive engineer of KRS told The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity that they had not received any direction from the State Government to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Water released to TN despite stiff opposition

But he was quick to add, “What will be recorded at the gauging station at Biligundlu is that of leakage or seepage from the reservoir and not exactly the water that we have released.” However, 5,734 cusecs of water ‘released’ would flow towards the Biligundlu station.

The Karnataka Government has been trying to present its distress situation and inability to release water to Tamil Nadu.

But after the SC ruling that Karnataka must comply with the CWMA direction to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days, it was left with no option but to do so despite stiff opposition.

Water level in KRS

Full reservoir level- 124.80 ft

Current level 97.02 ft

Inflow- 5,845 cusecs

Outflow- 5,734 cusecs

To river- 2,673 cusecs

VC Canal- 2,503 cusecs

DD Urs Canal - 400 cusecs

Rest into other canals

DKS: WILL CHART PLAN AFTER SEPTEMBER 26

The government will decide on its strategy on the Cauvery crisis after September 26, when its case will come up for hearing in court, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after a cabinet meeting here on Friday

