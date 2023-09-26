Cauvery: Bengaluru bandh today, may be lukewarm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state capital will witness two bandhs this week — Tuesday and Friday — against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti (KJSS) has called for Bengaluru and Ramanagara bandh on Tuesday while Kannada Okkoota (Kannada Organisations’ Federation) has called for Karnataka bandh on Friday.

Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Tuesday. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayananda issued an order on Monday declaring a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday. Bengaluru City University (BCU) has postponed examinations for BA and BSc students (semesters 2 and 4) from September 26 to October 3.

The city police have imposed prohibitory orders from 12 am on Tuesday to 12 am on Wednesday. While farmer leader and convenor of KJSS Kuruburu Shanthakumar claimed that more than 150 organisations have extended support to the bandh call, some associations, which had initially extended support, withdrew it by Monday evening. BJP, JDS and Aam Aadmi Party have extended their support.

However, the bandh call is expected to receive a lukewarm response as private transporters and hotels and restaurants have decided to operate as usual. Autorickshaw drivers’ unions, Ola & Uber cab drivers’ association and the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association have only extended moral support.

Shanthakumar said a massive procession will be taken out from Town Hall to Freedom Park.

Public transport likely to be affected

BMTC bus services and KSRTC services to different parts of the State from Bengaluru are likely to be affected as the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Employees’ League have extended their support to the bandh call. However, the BMTC stated that it will run its buses as usual.

Metro services will also remain unaffected. Malls and multiplexes are expected to open post noon. Shanthakumar said a massive procession will be taken out from Town Hall to Freedom Park. Protesters will submit a memorandum to the State Government. Workers of BJP, JDS and AAP will participate in the procession.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Monday warned against organising processions. He informed that protests will be allowed only at Freedom Park.

Veteran Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who held a meeting with leaders of Kannada organisations on Monday, said Kannada Okkoota has decided to call for Karnataka bandh on Friday. “As many as 1,217 organisations have extended their support to Karnataka bandh. We will lay siege to the airport and block all national highways. Our voice should reach the Union Government and the Supreme Court,” he said. Kannada activists will also lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, he said. Clarifying that Kannada Okkoota is not supporting Tuesday’s Bengaluru bandh, Nagaraj said, “We can’t leave other districts of the State while observing a bandh. Despite our request, Shanthakumar did not agree to withdraw the call for Bengaluru bandh.”

Reacting to this, Shanthakumar alleged that there was a conspiracy to create confusion over Tuesday’s bandh. He expressed the hope that the bandh would be successful and peaceful.

What’s on, what’s not

Cabs and autorickshaws to ply as usual

BMTC & KSRTC services likely to be affected

Malls & multiplexes to open post noon

Shops to remain open

