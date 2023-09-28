Home States Karnataka

HAMUL building mega dairy, operations to begin in January

The mega dairy, on a sprawling 50 acres, aims at increasing milk procurement and processing of 25 lakh litres by 2030, from the current procurement of 12 lakh litres per day.

Published: 28th September 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN:  The Hassan Cooperative Milk Producers’ Society Union Ltd (HAMUL) is constructing a mega dairy similar to AMUL at Hassan Growth Centre, and will begin operations in January 2024. 
The second largest unit in the dairy sector, being set up at a cost of Rs 560 crore, has machinery with the latest technology imported from Germany and Italy. The machines are fully automatic and manpower will be under 30 per cent. 

The mega dairy, on a sprawling 50 acres, aims at increasing milk procurement and processing of 25 lakh litres by 2030, from the current procurement of 12 lakh litres per day. The new dairy also has a training centre for milk producers, a powder plant, UHT and processing units. The technical team of engineers from Germany and Italy will start installing the machinery. 

According to HAMUL chairman HD Revanna, milk production is increasing and the society is giving a procurement price of Rs 39.20 per litre, the highest among the 13 milk unions in the state. HAMUL also came up with new schemes in the interest of milk producers. The 9.40 lakh cattle were vaccinated for foot and mouth disease and will start a month-long special vaccination drive. HAMUL is also giving mat and jab cutters to milk producers at a 50 per cent subsidy.

