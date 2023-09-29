BJP will always support Cauvery stir, says Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his party will continue to support the Cauvery agitation as long as the dispute exists. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Bommai said that CWRC has once again ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs to TN.

“Such a situation could not have been encountered if the State Government had argued effectively before the Supreme Court when the Cauvery Water Management Authority directed Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs daily. At last, wisdom seems to have prevailed on the State government,” he added.

Bommai said much water had already flowed into Tamil Nadu which has totally violated the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s orders.

He said most taluks in North Karnataka were reeling under drought. “The government has not distributed any compensation. Our government had given the solatium double the norms but it was not done by the incumbent government. The State Government must not only protect the interest of Cauvery but also of the Krishna water,” he added.

