NMC caps MBBS seats, leaves Karnataka in a spot

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for undergraduate courses have left medical colleges in Karnataka in a fix, as the regulatory body has capped the number of seats for MBBS courses and introduced a new ratio of only 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in states and Union Territories.

NMC released its guidelines on August 16 under Extraordinary Gazette Notification, Guidelines for Undergraduate Courses under the Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses & Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023, which have halted all southern states’ plans for medical infrastructure.

In Karnataka, the situation seems dire as the state has a projected population of over 6.76 crore, according to data provided by Parliament. The state has 11,695 MBBS seats but according to the NMC norm, Karnataka should have only 6,770 seats, 4,925 less than its current capacity. The norms apply to both government and private institutions.

“After AY 2023-24, the Letter of Permission (LOP) for starting new medical colleges shall be issued only for an annual intake capacity of 50/100/150 seats: Provided that the medical college shall follow the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for every 10 lakh population in that state/UT,” read the recent notification. Experts have questioned the regulatory body’s powers to restrict states from building more medical colleges in their states. They have also raised speculation on the NMC not following any democratic process while issuing the order.

Educationist HS Ganesh Bhatt said, “The decision to allot medical seats based on population proportion is not justified. In fact, we should promote talent from all parts of the country and not curtail the states where medical education is booming.” He added that if the government is concerned about other states falling behind, the government can promote building an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in all states. “Individual talent should be sought, reservation should not play a role in such matters, we already have a reservation in other matters.”

Student communities have also pointed out that medical education cost is at an all-time high, and with the new guidelines, many aspirants will be deprived of opportunities. Not just Karnataka, states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will also not be able to add new colleges or seats.

