JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim expresses displeasure over party's alliance with BJP

Ibrahim's remarks come amid key leaders quitting JD(S) and growing discontent among several Muslim functionaries in the party.

Published: 30th September 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, JDS state president CM Ibrahim and former PM HD Deve Gowda during a JDS review meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday.

FILE - (L to R) This undated image of HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim and party president HD Deve Gowda, is used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) President, CM Ibrahim has expressed his disappointment over the party’s alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and he said that “nothing should be hidden in politics.”

CM Ibrahim told the media “HD Kumaraswamy is like a younger brother to me and Deve Gowda is like a father figure and I respect them. I am hurt that Kumaraswamy met with Amit Shah. Any decision of a party is taken by the Party President. Deve Gowda's leadership is the oldest in India. BJP should have come to Deve Gowda. I am hurt that Deve Gowda had to go to BJP. Kumaraswamy said that he has not told some things to the President, nothing should be hidden in politics.”

The JD(S) had on September 22 joined hands with the BJP-led NDA to take on the Congress party in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy made the announcement of the tie-up after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital.

CM Ibrahim further said that if he wanted he would have joined BJP a long time ago, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

“If you are making an alliance with the BJP, then who has accepted whom? If you have power, you don't need to ask for anything. If we wanted to join the BJP, I would have joined long back when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the PM and offered me a ministry. We don't have anything personal. We respect each other. I respect PM Modi and Amit Shah. I'm still a party President. I'm an elected president," Ibrahim added.

Following the announcement of the new alliance, JD(S) state vice president, Syed Shafiulla Saheb and other leaders including M Srikanth and UT Ayesha Farzana resigned from the party and reportedly there is discontent among several Muslim functionaries in the party.

Kumaraswamy said “We will not disrespect any Muslim leader from the JDS-BJP alliance. We have discussed about the BJP-JDS alliance with JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim.”

