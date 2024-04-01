Bengaluru: Crank calls to emergency helpline 112 see a surge

BENGALURU: There has been an uptick in crank calls received this year by the Namma 112 emergency helpline which operates from the police commissioner’s office. These are silly or mischievous calls made by unknown people to pass time or indulge in fun, but they eat up valuable time and resources.

Statistics released by the Integrated Command and Control Centre reveal that 669 such calls were received from January to March 2024, as compared to 455 crank calls during the same period last year and 446 in 2022. These are different from the 800 to 850 genuine calls (calls for service) received on average per day from the public.

An integrated services firm, Bharat Vikas Group, with its 180 personnel, two-thirds of whom are women, answers calls landing up on the toll-free number 112 in three shifts 24x7.

“Almost 99% of the crank callers are men, some of whom are drunk too. The only women making such calls are those who are mentally disturbed. We had an instance of a male caller who made 60 calls in a single day across our shifts. There are six known callers who keep calling repeatedly. Many men call up the number just to engage with women handling the calls, who sometimes find themselves at the receiving end of vulgar talk or unspeakable abuses too,” a source told The New Indian Express. If the call lands up on a male executive’s desk, the caller disconnects it immediately, the source added.