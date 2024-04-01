BJP to cash in on HDK’s ripple effect on other seats

MYSURU: Every election — the Assembly or the Lok Sabha polls — the constituency of Mandya always witnesses a high-voltage battle.

In 2019, the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency saw a fight between political debutant and actor Sumalatha Amabreesh and Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Sumalatha won the high-voltage polls as an independent.

Now, the ‘Sugar Bowl of Karnataka’ is witnessing a prestigious battle with state JDS chief and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy entering the fray as an NDA candidate after the JDS and BJP stitched an alliance to contest this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The JDS wanted HD Kumaraswamy to contest from the Vokkaliga heartland so that ripples could be felt in neighbouring Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru-Kodagu constituencies and help the NDA candidates in those segments.

Though the JDS claims Mandya as its bastion, the party tasted defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with Nikhil, son of Kumaraswamy and grandson of party patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, losing to Sumalatha. Determined to breach the fort of Mandya this time, Kumaraswamy has thrown his hat into the ring, with the BJP’s backing.

As far as political pundits are concerned, Kumaraswamy has taken a big gamble by contesting in Mandya. If he wins, it will be his political rebirth after the JDS’ poor show in the 2023 Assembly elections, and he even could get into the Union Cabinet if the NDA wins. But a loss will have disastrous implications for the JDS-BJP alliance, the future of the JDS, and the Gowda family.