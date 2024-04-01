Congress leader defends Yathindra’s remark

MYSURU: Former chairperson of the Mysore Paints and Varnishes Limited (MPVL) and Congress leader H A Venkatesh, has come out in support of former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stating that Yathindra’s recent remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not derogatory, but a reflection of the truth.

Venkatesh condemned the demand for Yathindra’s arrest by Opposition leader R Ashoka, calling it unwarranted.

The controversy arose following Yathindra’s comments against Shah, which were captured in a viral video. Yathindra referred to Shah as a “goonda” and “rowdy”, alleging that the BJP leader had a murder charge against him in Gujarat and had been exiled.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, in defence of Yathindra’s statements, Venkatesh highlighted Shah’s past, mentioning his time in jail and exile, which, according to Venkatesh, justified Yathindra’s characterisation of Shah as a “goonda”.

He argued that these were not derogatory remarks, but factual observations. Venkatesh also criticised Ashoka for demanding Yathindra’s arrest and accused him of targeting the Siddaramaiah father-and-son duo unfairly.

He warned that if such targeting continued, Congress workers would disrupt events attended by Ashoka. The controversy has further intensified the political climate in the region, with the BJP and Congress exchanging heated rhetoric over Yathindra’s comments. The demand for action by the Election Commission for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct adds another layer of complexity to the situation.