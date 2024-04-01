Dry leaves, trees spark fires at Jnanabharati, Kadugodi

BENGALURU: Two large fire outbreaks, sparked in dry leaves and trees, were reported at Bengaluru University’s Jnanabharati campus and Kadugodi forest area in the city on Sunday.

In Kadugodi forest area opposite the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL), the fire caused widespread chaos among residents in surroundings areas. The fire engulfed about 60-70 acres of forest land. However, no casualties or damage to properties were reported. The incident was reported around 2.05 pm and three fire tenders from Sarjapura, Mahadevapura, and Whitefield were pressed into service.

“It took nearly four hours to bring the fire under control. However, extinguishing the blaze completely may take additional time,” a fire department personnel said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that the fire, which started within the forest, was sparked by dry leaves, trees and grass, common during the summer season, an official said.

In Jnanabharati campus, fire broke out in front of the microbiology department around 9.30 am. The fire was brought under control and there were no casualties.