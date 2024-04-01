Four lakh people throng Brahmothsava in KGF, cops garner appreciation for smooth arrangements

KOLAR: In a records of sorts, more than four lakh people witnessed this year’s Sree Prasanna Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple Annual Brahmothsava in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), a mining area in the Kolar district of Karnataka.

The Annual Brahmothsava festival was held for 13 days, from March 19 to 31. This year, all thirteen Uthsava Committee members had arranged the function in a grand manner which included classical music concerts among other cultural programmes. Thousands of people from across the state and neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu flocked in to witness the festival. This had posed a not so little challenge to the KGF police.

However, the local police administration had managed to make stringent arrangements from the first day itself, before the crowd started to come in. The security arrangements were under direct supervision of KGF Police District Superintendent of Police K M Shantharaju.

Apart from main streets, the police were also deputed on the cross roads especially at the end of the concerts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pandurangaiah, Circle Inspector, Sub inspectors and other police personnel had worked round the clock to pull off the event smoothly. This effort has garnered appreciation from the Central Range Inspector General Of Police Ravikanthe Gowda .

The Uthsava Committee members also expressed their gratitude to the police for ensuring law and order is maintained during the event.